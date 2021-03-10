More rain, more fertilizer falling into Lake Lanier, group says. What that may mean

Heavy rainfall and too much fertilizer may be causing serious water quality problems for Lake Lanier, according to environmental watchdog group Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

Over the past two years, chlorophyll levels at five monitoring sites between Buford Dam and Browns Bridge have exceeded state standards, the group said in a news release Tuesday, March 9.

Chlorophyll is the main indicator used to detect algae, which blooms as result of excess nutrients flowing into the lake. Too much algae in the water can “negatively affect water quality, impact taste and smell of drinking water even after treatment, raise the cost of treating water to meet drinking water standards, and cause decreased oxygen levels that fish and other aquatic life need to survive,” Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says.

Much of the pollution is caused by stormwater runoff from fertilizers used on lawns and farms. Other sources include treated sewage discharges, failing septic systems and clogged sewer pipes from improper household disposal of fats, oil and grease, the group says.