Arrest Report: Feb. 26, 2020

Feb. 17
John Randall Allen, 38, Covington: Possession of marijuana, drug related objects, open container violation, D.U.I/alcohol, defective or no taillights.
Bryan Keith Martin, 44, Dawsonville: Interference with a 911 call, Battery (family violence), false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy.
Andrew Earl Norton, 33, Dawsonville: Parole violation.
Feb. 18
Dustin Hall Blackstone, 45, Gainseville: Probation violation (MISD).
Kareem Amon Bishop, 36, Gainesville: Failure to comply, drug court.
Joshua Dawayne Herrington, 31, Gainesville: Here for court.
Paul Michael Smith, 39, GA: Probation violation (MISD).
Sebastian Doyle Weaver, 20, Toccoa: Here for court.
Feb. 19
Christopher Lee Archer, 24, Dawsonville: Serving county sentence.
Samuel Charles Gooch, 38, Dawsonville: Failure to comply with HELP court, probation violation (felony).
Benjamin Chase Martin, 27, Gainesville: Serving county sentence (6 mos).
Tommy Franklin Ray, 62, Dawsonville: Hold for other agency.
Kelley Mcarthur Sanders, 47, Ellijay: Simple Battery (family violence).
Michael Shane Withers, 41, Dawsonville: Serving county sentence.
Preston David Youngblood, 57, Dawsonville: Driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to wear seat belt.
Feb. 20
Kareim Saadi Alasady, 24, Lawrenceville: Serving county sentence (30 days).
Samuel Johnnie Davis, 27, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Rena Fister, 35, Dahlonega: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Jensen Ambachen, 43, East Meadow, NY: Homicide by vehicle, failure to yield crossing/intersection, failure to stop for stop sign.
Brizek Ray Fry, 31, Dahlonega: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Shane Ray Lemley, 31, GA: Probation violation (MISD), obstruction of officer.
Billy Joe Ken Mathis, 28, Jasper: Probation violation (felony).
Kimberly Kay Newsome, 45, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Justin Kyle Prince, 30, Cherokee: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Jonathan Samuel Sadie, 30, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Feb. 21
Sean Paul Delehanty, 50, Dahlonega: Weekender (2 days).
Nathan Dylan Tull, 46, Dawsonville: Obstruction of officer, bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Hunter Vecchio, 17: Probation violation (felony).
Feb. 22
Gal Nesher, 18, Fulton: Possession of marijuana <1 oz., drug related objects, public fishing areas, fish hatcheries, natural areas, or wildlife mana.
James Gage Sheffield, 25, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/ DRUG COURT.
Jonathan Paul Stowers, 32, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/DRUG COURT.
Michael Shane Withers, 41, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/TREATMENT COURT.
Feb. 23
Andrew William Holtzclaw, 25, Dawsonville: Violation driver’s liscense restrictions, D.U.I. /alcohol.
Levi William Luppino, 18, Dawsonville: Violation driver’s license restrictions, D.U.I., tire requirements.
Oscar Noel Morales, 18, Dawsonville: Charges pending.
Brandon Roscoe Nix, 38, Dahlonega: D.U.I., failure to maintain lane.
Richard Franklin Seale, 37, Norcross: Charges pending.
Robert Walter Sheriff, 60, Ballground: Charges pending.
Shawn Michael Stafford, 35, GA: Hold for other agency.