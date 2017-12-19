By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support local journalism.
Arrest Report: Feb. 26, 2020
Feb. 17 

 

John Randall Allen, 38, Covington: Possession of marijuana, drug related objects, open container violation, D.U.I/alcohol, defective or no taillights. 

 

Bryan Keith Martin, 44, Dawsonville: Interference with a 911 call, Battery (family violence), false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy. 

 

Andrew Earl Norton, 33, Dawsonville: Parole violation. 

 

Feb. 18

 

Dustin Hall Blackstone, 45, Gainseville: Probation violation (MISD). 

 

Kareem Amon Bishop, 36, Gainesville: Failure to comply, drug court. 

 

Joshua Dawayne Herrington, 31, Gainesville: Here for court. 

 

Paul Michael Smith, 39, GA: Probation violation (MISD). 

 

Sebastian Doyle Weaver, 20, Toccoa: Here for court. 

 

Feb. 19

 

Christopher Lee Archer, 24, Dawsonville: Serving county sentence.

 

Samuel Charles Gooch, 38, Dawsonville: Failure to comply with HELP court, probation violation (felony). 

 

Benjamin Chase Martin, 27, Gainesville: Serving county sentence (6 mos).

 

Tommy Franklin Ray, 62, Dawsonville: Hold for other agency.

 

Kelley Mcarthur Sanders, 47, Ellijay: Simple Battery (family violence). 

 

Michael Shane Withers, 41, Dawsonville: Serving county sentence. 

 

Preston David Youngblood, 57, Dawsonville: Driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to wear seat belt. 

 

Feb. 20 

 

Kareim Saadi Alasady, 24, Lawrenceville: Serving county sentence (30 days).

 

Samuel Johnnie Davis, 27, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

 

Tiffany Rena Fister, 35, Dahlonega: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

 

Jensen Ambachen, 43, East Meadow, NY: Homicide by vehicle, failure to yield crossing/intersection, failure to stop for stop sign.

 

Brizek Ray Fry, 31, Dahlonega: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court. 

 

Shane Ray Lemley, 31, GA: Probation violation (MISD), obstruction of officer. 

 

Billy Joe Ken Mathis, 28, Jasper: Probation violation (felony). 

 

Kimberly Kay Newsome, 45, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court. 

 

Justin Kyle Prince, 30, Cherokee: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

 

Jonathan Samuel Sadie, 30, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

 

Feb. 21

 

Sean Paul Delehanty, 50, Dahlonega: Weekender (2 days).

 

Nathan Dylan Tull, 46, Dawsonville: Obstruction of officer, bench warrant/failure to appear in court. 

 

Hunter Vecchio, 17: Probation violation (felony). 

 

Feb. 22

 

Gal Nesher, 18, Fulton: Possession of marijuana <1 oz., drug related objects, public fishing areas, fish hatcheries, natural areas, or wildlife mana. 

 

James Gage Sheffield, 25, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/ DRUG COURT.

 

Jonathan Paul Stowers, 32, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/DRUG COURT.

 

Michael Shane Withers, 41, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/TREATMENT COURT.

 

Feb. 23

 

Andrew William Holtzclaw, 25, Dawsonville: Violation driver’s liscense restrictions, D.U.I. /alcohol. 

 

Levi William Luppino, 18, Dawsonville: Violation driver’s license restrictions, D.U.I., tire requirements.

 

Oscar Noel Morales, 18, Dawsonville: Charges pending. 

 

Brandon Roscoe Nix, 38, Dahlonega: D.U.I., failure to maintain lane. 

 

Richard Franklin Seale, 37, Norcross: Charges pending.

 

Robert Walter Sheriff, 60, Ballground: Charges pending. 

 

Shawn Michael Stafford, 35, GA: Hold for other agency.

 