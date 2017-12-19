Arrest Report: Feb. 26, 2020

Feb. 17

John Randall Allen, 38, Covington: Possession of marijuana, drug related objects, open container violation, D.U.I/alcohol, defective or no taillights.

Bryan Keith Martin, 44, Dawsonville: Interference with a 911 call, Battery (family violence), false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy.

Andrew Earl Norton, 33, Dawsonville: Parole violation.

Feb. 18

Dustin Hall Blackstone, 45, Gainseville: Probation violation (MISD).

Kareem Amon Bishop, 36, Gainesville: Failure to comply, drug court.

Joshua Dawayne Herrington, 31, Gainesville: Here for court.

Paul Michael Smith, 39, GA: Probation violation (MISD).

Sebastian Doyle Weaver, 20, Toccoa: Here for court.

Feb. 19

Christopher Lee Archer, 24, Dawsonville: Serving county sentence.

Samuel Charles Gooch, 38, Dawsonville: Failure to comply with HELP court, probation violation (felony).

Benjamin Chase Martin, 27, Gainesville: Serving county sentence (6 mos).

Tommy Franklin Ray, 62, Dawsonville: Hold for other agency.

Kelley Mcarthur Sanders, 47, Ellijay: Simple Battery (family violence).

Michael Shane Withers, 41, Dawsonville: Serving county sentence.

Preston David Youngblood, 57, Dawsonville: Driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to wear seat belt.

Feb. 20

Kareim Saadi Alasady, 24, Lawrenceville: Serving county sentence (30 days).

Samuel Johnnie Davis, 27, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Tiffany Rena Fister, 35, Dahlonega: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Jensen Ambachen, 43, East Meadow, NY: Homicide by vehicle, failure to yield crossing/intersection, failure to stop for stop sign.

Brizek Ray Fry, 31, Dahlonega: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Shane Ray Lemley, 31, GA: Probation violation (MISD), obstruction of officer.

Billy Joe Ken Mathis, 28, Jasper: Probation violation (felony).

Kimberly Kay Newsome, 45, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Justin Kyle Prince, 30, Cherokee: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Jonathan Samuel Sadie, 30, Dawsonville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Feb. 21

Sean Paul Delehanty, 50, Dahlonega: Weekender (2 days).

Nathan Dylan Tull, 46, Dawsonville: Obstruction of officer, bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Hunter Vecchio, 17: Probation violation (felony).

Feb. 22

Gal Nesher, 18, Fulton: Possession of marijuana <1 oz., drug related objects, public fishing areas, fish hatcheries, natural areas, or wildlife mana.

James Gage Sheffield, 25, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/ DRUG COURT.

Jonathan Paul Stowers, 32, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/DRUG COURT.

Michael Shane Withers, 41, Dawsonville: Failure to comply/TREATMENT COURT.

Feb. 23

Andrew William Holtzclaw, 25, Dawsonville: Violation driver’s liscense restrictions, D.U.I. /alcohol.

Levi William Luppino, 18, Dawsonville: Violation driver’s license restrictions, D.U.I., tire requirements.

Oscar Noel Morales, 18, Dawsonville: Charges pending.

Brandon Roscoe Nix, 38, Dahlonega: D.U.I., failure to maintain lane.

Richard Franklin Seale, 37, Norcross: Charges pending.

Robert Walter Sheriff, 60, Ballground: Charges pending.

Shawn Michael Stafford, 35, GA: Hold for other agency.