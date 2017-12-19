Arrest Report: Dec. 18, 2019

Dec. 9

Lance Leon Ellis, 43, Dawsonville: Two counts probation violation/felonies.

Andrew Blake Flowers, 20, Dawsonville: First degree burglary.

Edward Brian Futral, 24, Cumming: Possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a controlled substance.

Brendan Jack Hand, 30, Cleveland: Criminal attempt, theft by shoplifting.

Christopher Steven Hand, 29, Gainesville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.

Daniel John Nelson, 21, Cumming: Terroristic threats, aggravated assault/family violence, third degree cruelty to children, second degree criminal damage to property.

Dec. 10

Bert Randall Clark, 48, Dawsonville: Probation violation/felony.

Jamie Maryanne Croy, 30, Cumming: Probation violation/felony.

Dec. 12

Jordan Shamar Davidson, 21, Gwinnett: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Jonathan R. Solis, 29, Snellville: Possession of marijuana, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Dec. 13

Oscar Lozano-Figueroa, 44, Sugar Hill: Serving county sentence.

Dec. 14

Anthony David Poteete, 39, Dawsonville: Driving while license suspended/revoked.

Dec. 15

Eric Matthew Johnston, 39, Dawsonville: Driving while license suspended/revoked, no driver’s license on person, writing/sending/reading text-based communication.