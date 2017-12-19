Arrest Report: Dec. 18, 2019

Dec. 9
Lance Leon Ellis, 43, Dawsonville: Two counts probation violation/felonies.
Andrew Blake Flowers, 20, Dawsonville: First degree burglary.
Edward Brian Futral, 24, Cumming: Possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a controlled substance.
Brendan Jack Hand, 30, Cleveland: Criminal attempt, theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Steven Hand, 29, Gainesville: Bench warrant/failure to appear in court.
Daniel John Nelson, 21, Cumming: Terroristic threats, aggravated assault/family violence, third degree cruelty to children, second degree criminal damage to property.
Dec. 10
Bert Randall Clark, 48, Dawsonville: Probation violation/felony.
Jamie Maryanne Croy, 30, Cumming: Probation violation/felony.
Dec. 12
Jordan Shamar Davidson, 21, Gwinnett: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Jonathan R. Solis, 29, Snellville: Possession of marijuana, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Dec. 13
Oscar Lozano-Figueroa, 44, Sugar Hill: Serving county sentence.
Dec. 14
Anthony David Poteete, 39, Dawsonville: Driving while license suspended/revoked.
Dec. 15
Eric Matthew Johnston, 39, Dawsonville: Driving while license suspended/revoked, no driver’s license on person, writing/sending/reading text-based communication.